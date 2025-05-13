Stardust Power Inc. Announces Key Permitting Milestone for Sustainable Lithium Processing Facility in Oklahoma

Stardust Power announces no wastewater discharge permit required for its lithium processing facility in Oklahoma, promoting sustainability.

Stardust Power Inc., an American developer focused on battery-grade lithium products, has announced a key update regarding its lithium processing facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has determined that no industrial wastewater discharge permit is necessary for the facility, thanks to Stardust's implementation of a closed-loop water system that recycles water and eliminates the discharge of wastewater into public systems. This environmentally responsible design not only accelerates project timelines and reduces regulatory compliance costs but also conserves municipal water resources. CEO Roshan Pujari emphasized the company's commitment to sustainability and water stewardship throughout its operations. Additionally, Stardust Power has secured other permits necessary for construction and is actively working with regulators on remaining approvals. The company aims to produce up to 50,000 metric tons per year of battery-grade lithium while supporting clean energy initiatives.

Potential Positives

Stardust Power's lithium processing facility will not require an industrial wastewater discharge permit, highlighting its environmentally responsible design and reducing regulatory compliance costs.

The use of a closed-loop water system significantly minimizes dependency on municipal water supplies and wastewater generation, aligning with sustainable practices.

The determination allows for accelerated project timelines, enabling efficient development and expansion phases for the company.

Stardust Power's commitment to sustainability and water conservation enhances its reputation and aligns with growing demand for environmentally friendly energy solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release outlines the company's reliance on regulatory determinations, highlighting potential vulnerability to changes in environmental regulations that could impact operations.



The forward-looking statements section emphasizes uncertainties and risks related to the company's ability to grow profitably and manage growth, which could concern investors about future stability and performance.



The mention of the Minor Source Air Permit being under technical review suggests that the company may face delays or complications in securing all necessary permits for its facility, potentially hindering project timelines.

FAQ

What is Stardust Power's latest permitting update?

Stardust Power announced no industrial wastewater discharge permit is needed for its lithium processing facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

How does Stardust Power conserve water?

The company uses a closed-loop water system that recycles water, minimizing dependency on local water supplies and reducing wastewater generation.

What are the benefits of not needing a water permit?

It accelerates project timelines, reduces regulatory compliance costs, and preserves municipal water resources for community use.

What other permits has Stardust Power secured?

Stardust Power has secured the General Permit for Stormwater Discharges and is under review for the Minor Source Air Permit.

How does Stardust Power prioritize sustainability?

The company integrates water stewardship and conservation measures throughout its operations, ensuring minimal environmental impact while producing lithium products.

Full Release





GREENWICH, Conn., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced a significant update to its permitting process. Following a determination process by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ), the Company has confirmed that no industrial wastewater discharge permit will be required for its planned lithium processing facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma.





This determination stems from Stardust Power’s use of a closed-loop water system, which recycles water during the process and eliminates wastewater discharge to public treatment facilities or natural waterways. The Company’s environmentally responsible design minimizes dependency on city or county water supply after the initial filling of the facility’s tanks, while also significantly reducing wastewater generation.





“Not requiring a water permit speaks to how clean a facility we have designed,” said Roshan Pujari, CEO and Founder of Stardust Power. “Our closed-loop system significantly reduces water needs and discharge volumes. Tanks are filled and reused in processing, minimizing the impact on municipal water systems. Unlike some operations that place heavy demands on local water resources, we are proud to be planning a sustainable solution that aligns with our commitment to environmental stewardship.”





This design, which precludes the need for permitting delivers several meaningful advantages for Stardust Power’s planned operations. First, it allows for accelerated project timelines, enabling the company to move efficiently through development and expansion phases. Additionally, it results in reduced regulatory compliance costs. Most importantly, the careful design work preserves municipal potable water for other uses within the community and minimizes costs associated with purchasing water.





Stardust Power is making steady progress across other key permitting milestones. The Company has previously announced and secured the



General Permit for Stormwater Discharges from Construction Activities from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality,



enabling construction activities to move forward. In support of this permit, Stardust Power has completed its Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP), which incorporates best-in-class practices to responsibly manage stormwater and protect the surrounding environment. The company’s Minor Source Air Permit has been deemed administratively complete by ODEQ and is now under technical review. Stardust Power’s team remains actively engaged with regulators and is responding promptly to all information requests.





Stardust Power is dedicated to sustainable lithium manufacturing through the use of lithium brines as its feedstock and by prioritizing water conservation. The Company integrates water stewardship into every stage of its operations, from exploration to production, meeting or exceeding all regulatory standards while maximizing water reuse and recycling to reduce freshwater demand.





“Water is a finite and shared resource,” Mr. Pujari added. “We’re not just building a processing facility; we’re building a future-minded supply chain that supports clean energy without compromising community resources.”







About Stardust Power Inc.







Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium processing facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.”





For more information, visit



www.stardust-power.com









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “forecasted,” “projected,” “potential,” “seem,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or otherwise indicate statements that are not of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability of Stardust Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Stardust Power; risks related to the price of Stardust Power’s securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Stardust Power plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Stardust Power’s business and changes in the combined capital structure; and risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.





Stockholders and prospective investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Stardust Power from time to time with the SEC.





Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stardust Power. Stardust Power expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Stardust Power with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.



