Starbucks vs. Nike: Which Dividend Stock Is a Better Buy?

Key Points

Starbucks comparable store sales accelerated in its most recent quarter.

Nike's revenue growth has stalled, and management expects a near-term sales decline.

Nike boasts a cheaper valuation and a superior dividend yield.

10 stocks we like better than Nike ›

It has been a challenging environment for many consumer-facing brands. And two of the most recognizable names in the world -- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Nike (NYSE: NKE) -- have not been immune to the pressure. Both companies have faced recent periods of sluggish demand and shifting consumer habits, forcing management teams to rethink their strategies.

But for dividend investors, a pullback in consumer giants can sometimes create an opportunity.

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Both Starbucks and Nike pay meaningful regular dividends, rewarding investors who are willing to wait for a turnaround. But which of these two consumer discretionary stocks is the better buy today?

Starbucks: returning to growth

Starbucks recently gave investors a reason to be optimistic. In its fiscal first quarter of 2026 (ended Dec. 28, 2025), the coffee chain's global comparable-store sales increased 4% year over year (up from just 1% growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025). Even more encouraging, Starbucks finally saw more customers coming through its doors after struggling to drive traffic in prior quarters. Its comparable-store sales growth was driven by a 3% increase in comparable transactions.

And Starbucks' strength was broad-based. North America and U.S. comparable store sales increased 4%, while comparable store sales rose 5% in its international segment. All of this helped push consolidated net revenues up 6% to $9.9 billion.

But despite this top-line momentum, Starbucks is still working through serious profitability pressures. The company's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share for the quarter fell 19% year over year to $0.56. Furthermore, its GAAP operating margin contracted 290 basis points year over year to 9%, driven by labor investments to support its "Back to Starbucks" turnaround strategy and inflationary pressures from elevated coffee pricing and tariffs.

Then there is the stock's valuation. Starbucks shares trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (the stock's price as a multiple of the consensus analyst forecast for the company's earnings per share over the next 12 months) of about 43. For a business just beginning to regain its footing and still experiencing margin contraction, that is a massive premium.

A valuation like this bakes in exceptional earnings growth for years to come.

Nike: a cheaper turnaround play

Nike's business, meanwhile, is still searching for its bottom. In the company's fiscal second quarter of 2026 (ended Nov. 30, 2025), revenue rose just 1% year over year to $12.4 billion, and was flat on a currency-neutral basis.

While the company saw 8% growth in its wholesale channel and over 20% growth in its running segment, its important Nike Direct segment, which represents its direct-to-consumer sales that don't need to go through a third-party retailer, experienced a 9% decline.

And the near-term outlook is uninspiring. Management guided for fiscal third-quarter revenue to be down in the low single digits year over year.

Nike is actively repositioning its product portfolio and seems to be dealing with a slowdown in consumer demand for its footwear and apparel.

But while Starbucks clearly has better underlying sales momentum right now, Nike's stock looks far more compelling from a valuation standpoint.

Nike currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 22. This is a substantial discount compared to Starbucks' forward multiple of 43.

Further, Nike offers a meaningfully higher dividend yield. At its current price, Nike's dividend yields approximately 3% -- easily beating the roughly 2.5% yield offered by Starbucks.

The better buy

When comparing these two dividend stocks, Nike looks like the clear winner.

While it is encouraging to see a business like Starbucks return to meaningful comparable sales growth, its valuation arguably demands too much optimism from investors. Nike, on the other hand, offers investors a much wider margin of safety with its lower forward price-to-earnings ratio and a stronger dividend yield that pays investors well while they wait for the business to regain momentum.

But for Nike stock to do well, the company will need to regain sales momentum. Investors in Nike will have to watch the company's updates closely and look for continued signs of progress in upcoming reports. If management successfully executes its portfolio realignment and reignites consumer demand, the stock's discounted valuation could be an excellent entry point.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.