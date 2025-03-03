Starbucks Unveils Spring Menu Featuring Iced Cherry Chai

(RTTNews) - Starbucks is celebrating the arrival of spring with a fresh menu, available at all U.S. locations beginning Tuesday, March 4. The seasonal offerings include a new Iced Cherry Chai, the return of fan-favorite lavender beverages.

The Iced Cherry Chai reimagines Starbucks' classic Iced Chai Latte with a seasonal twist. It blends black tea infused with warming spices like cinnamon and clove, combined with milk and ice, and is finished with a cherry cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cherry crunch topping. Describing the new drink, Billy Altieri, Starbucks' lead beverage developer, highlighted its "creamy texture, warm spices, and notes of cherry" that deliver a playful yet refined flavor.

Returning to the menu are several lavender-inspired beverages, including the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Lavender Latte—available hot or iced—and the Lavender Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage. For a limited time, customers can enhance nearly any drink with the new Cherry Cream Cold Foam or Lavender Cream Cold Foam while supplies last.

Starbucks is also introducing a spring drinkware collection featuring vibrant, seasonal designs. Additionally, a new Artist Collaboration Series launches March 4, showcasing artwork by Brooklyn-based muralist Misha Tyutyunik, inspired by the relationship between humans and nature.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.