Starbucks’ Turnaround Makes a Strong Case for Long-Term Hold

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is in turnaround, and 2026 is forecast to be a pivotal year. CEO Brian Niccol's efforts are bearing fruit, and the stock price is poised to rebound.

Based on analyst trends, upside could run in the 15% to 20% range by year’s end, with higher highs possible.

With a business rebound in play, the odds are high that analysts will revert to a more bullish posture and lead this market into a sustained uptrend.

This is a look at five reasons the stock is a good buy in 2026, and why investors will want to hold it over the long term.

#1 - Starbucks Turnaround Gained Traction in 2025

It's a slow process for this global giant, but turnaround efforts are gaining traction. Efforts include the Back to Starbucks strategy, which focuses on operational excellence, flow-through, and customer satisfaction, and the Green Apron program, which focuses on service and customer satisfaction. The net result is that growth resumed in early F2025 and has since accelerated. The latest results reveal growth in excess of 5%, underpinned by an improving store count and comp-store growth. Domestic comps were relatively flat in Q4, expected to be positive in 2026, while international growth shone. Comps grew by 3% internationally in 2025, the first growth in nearly two years, and will be a core driver in 2026.

#2 - Starbucks Focuses on Emerging Market Growth in 2026

Starbucks' growth efforts include domestic and international expansion, with 2025 efforts focused intently on the emerging markets. This is significant because emerging markets are forecast to grow at approximately twice the pace of their established peers, driven by the middle class. The middle class's strength is significant because of the volume of transactions it represents and the improving quality of disposable income. Critical markets include China, Latin America, and India, all of which are areas where Starbucks is expanding. Plans include aggressive store openings alongside digital integration, a strategy that served Niccol well as CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG).

#3 - Analysts Set a Low Bar for Starbucks to Hurdle

As it stands in early January, analysts' trends have set a low bar for Starbucks to hurdle. Forecasts for 2026 have fallen steadily for two years, assuming only 3% top-line growth at the consensus. The earnings forecast is in a similar position, although margins are expected to expand significantly. The likely outcome is that Starbucks will outperform its estimates and drive a bullish revisions cycle that could linger well into 2027. More importantly, cash flow and capital returns will improve, driving renewed interest in this retail stock.

#4 - Starbucks' Capital Return Is Safe for 2026

While risks remain, Starbucks' dividend appears safe and reliable for 2026. The 2025 payout ratio ran above 100% due to increased costs and margin contraction associated with restructuring, but is expected to improve in 2026. The forecast is for an approximately 80% ratio this year and a lower 70% ratio in the subsequent year, with improvement over the next several years. The most significant risk to investors is that the pace of distribution growth will remain tepid, but there is also an opportunity. With earnings growth back in the equation and forecasts likely to be low, Starbucks' cash flow and capital return health are likely to improve at a faster pace than consensus estimates anticipate.

#5 - Broad-Based Market Support Limits Downside for SBUX Stock

Starbucks' analyst and institutional activity reflect broad-based market support. The institutional group owns more than 70% of the stock, having accumulated it throughout 2025. Analysts rate it as a solid Hold with potential for a 17% upside. The analysts' range, with a low near $75, and institutional buying, limit the downside risk in 2026, providing a favorable risk-to-reward profile. The market may fall as much as $10 or approximately 11% from its early January trading level, but is likely to rebound strongly. The more likely scenario is that market participants will follow through on the early January signal and extend the rebound.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.