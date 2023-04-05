Starbucks (SBUX) Declares $0.53 Dividend

Starbucks said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $104.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 2.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.81% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Starbucks is $114.20. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.81% from its latest reported closing price of $104.00.

The projected annual revenue for Starbucks is $36,596MM, an increase of 11.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an increase of 191 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBUX is 0.43%, a decrease of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 942,015K shares. The put/call ratio of SBUX is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Merchants holds 33K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 21.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 52.43% over the last quarter.

Centric Wealth Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 43.83% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock S&P 500 Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 68K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Trust holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 119.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 60.29% over the last quarter.

Desjardins Global Asset Management holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 76.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Starbucks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup.

