Starbucks says Red Cup Day sets U.S. sales record, WSJ reports

Starbucks’s (SBUX) Red Cup Day earlier this month was its best U.S. sales day ever, The Wall Street Journal’s Heather Haddon reports, citing an internal message viewed by the publication. “It was a fantastic day for coffee and a great step in our journey,” Chief Executive Brian Niccol wrote in the message. Visits to Starbucks jumped 42% on the day the promotion ran compared to recent Thursday averages, according to location data from Placer.ai. Starbucks received more visits over the week of the promotion than it did during its Pumpkin Spice Latte launch week, Placer.ai said Wednesday.
