Starbox Group launches StarboxAI VI-Pro Live Streaming System

Starbox Group (STBX) Holdings announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Starbox Technologies is launching “StarboxAI VI-Pro – Live Streaming System,” a platform designed to support Starbox’s over 800 existing merchants in their live streaming social commerce efforts. This artificial intelligence-powered system enhances digital interaction and is expected to boost sales performance with automated content creation and real-time engagement tools. What distinguishes StarboxAI VI-Pro – Live Streaming System is its integration with the Company’s existing cash rebates ecosystem, which currently serves Starbox’s over 2 million existing users. The integration allows merchants to offer real-time cash rebates during live streaming events, creating a seamless experience for merchants and users alike, incentivizing users to engage and purchase products. Starbox Technologies will keep a percentage of the cash rebates generated from successful sales as revenue.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STBX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.