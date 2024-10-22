News & Insights

Starbox Group launches StarboxAI VI-Pro Live Streaming System

October 22, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Starbox Group (STBX) Holdings announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Starbox Technologies is launching “StarboxAI VI-Pro – Live Streaming System,” a platform designed to support Starbox’s over 800 existing merchants in their live streaming social commerce efforts. This artificial intelligence-powered system enhances digital interaction and is expected to boost sales performance with automated content creation and real-time engagement tools. What distinguishes StarboxAI VI-Pro – Live Streaming System is its integration with the Company’s existing cash rebates ecosystem, which currently serves Starbox’s over 2 million existing users. The integration allows merchants to offer real-time cash rebates during live streaming events, creating a seamless experience for merchants and users alike, incentivizing users to engage and purchase products. Starbox Technologies will keep a percentage of the cash rebates generated from successful sales as revenue.

