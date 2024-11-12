Starbox Group Expands with Key Software Acquisition

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has completed a significant acquisition, securing the Immersive Avatar Artistry Lab System by issuing over 4.2 million Class A ordinary shares valued at $11 million. The acquisition, involving a complex agreement with Helix Holdings Limited and its assignees, expands Starbox’s technological assets, potentially enhancing its market position. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to growth and innovation in the digital space.

