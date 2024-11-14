Starboard takes new stakes in Autodesk, Match Group

Jeffrey Smith’s Starboard Value disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. Starboard’s two new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, Autodesk (ADSK) and Match Group (MTCH). Starboard exited three positions during the quarter, including by size of previous position, Mercury Systems (MRCY) and Aecom (ACM). Starboard increased its stake in two holdings, including Fortrea (FTRE). Starboard reduced its stake in three holdings, including by size of previous position, GoDaddy (GDDY), Humana (HUM), and Salesforce (CRM). Starboard’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were Autodesk, GoDaddy, Gen Digital (GEN), Salesforce, and Match Group.

