Star Shine Holdings Faces High Shareholding Concentration Risks

Investors in Star Shine Holdings Group Limited should be cautious due to the high concentration of shareholding, with a small group of investors controlling over 91% of the company’s shares. This tight control has led to significant share price volatility, with a remarkable rise of 336% since August 2024. Such volatility poses risks, as even minor trades can cause substantial price fluctuations.

