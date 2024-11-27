Star Shine Holdings Faces High Shareholding Concentration Risks

Deyun Holding Ltd. (HK:1440) has released an update.
Investors in Star Shine Holdings Group Limited should be cautious due to the high concentration of shareholding, with a small group of investors controlling over 91% of the company’s shares. This tight control has led to significant share price volatility, with a remarkable rise of 336% since August 2024. Such volatility poses risks, as even minor trades can cause substantial price fluctuations.
