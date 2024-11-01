Star Micronics Announces Progress in Share Buyback

Star Micronics Co., Ltd (JP:7718) has released an update.

Star Micronics Co., Ltd. has repurchased 307,400 shares of its common stock for ¥606,201,596 between October 1 and October 31, 2024, as part of a larger share buyback plan approved by the Board of Directors. The company aims to repurchase up to 6 million shares, representing 16.33% of its total issued shares, with a budget of up to ¥10 billion.

