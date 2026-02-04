Star Group, L.P. Reports Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Star Group, L.P. (SGU) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $35.44 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $32.57 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $539.25 million from $488.06 million last year.

Star Group, L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

