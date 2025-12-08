Star Group, L.P. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Star Group, L.P. (SGU) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$28.40 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$28.40 million, or -$0.84 per share. This compares with -$34.76 million, or -$1.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $247.69 million from $240.33 million last year.

Star Group, L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$28.40 Mln. vs. -$34.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.84 vs. -$1.00 last year. -Revenue: $247.69 Mln vs. $240.33 Mln last year.

