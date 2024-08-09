Stantec (STN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.65, changing hands as low as $79.38 per share. Stantec Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STN's low point in its 52 week range is $59.55 per share, with $88.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.80.

