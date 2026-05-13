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Stantec Q1 Profit Rises

May 13, 2026 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Engineering and environmental consulting company Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported higher first-quarter profit, driven by revenue growth.

Net income increased 10.7% to C$110.8 million, or C$0.97 per share, from C$100.1 million, or C$0.88 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income increased 14.6% to C$152.2 million, or C$1.33 per share, from C$132.8 million, or C$1.16 per share, last year.

Net revenue rose 9.1% to C$1.69 billion from C$1.55 billion a year earlier, driven by 3.6% organic growth and 7.2% acquisition growth.

Stantec reaffirmed its 2026 outlook and continues to expect net revenue growth of 8.5% to 11.5% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 15% to 18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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