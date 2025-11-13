Stantec Inc. Announces Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Stantec Inc. (STN) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$150.0 million, or C$1.32 per share. This compares with C$103.2 million, or C$0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stantec Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$174.1 million or C$1.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to C$1.70 billion from C$1.52 billion last year.

Stantec Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

