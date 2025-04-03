Markets
STN

Stantec To Acquire Architecture And Engineering Firm Page

April 03, 2025 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stantec Inc. (STN.TO), a provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting, Thursday said it has agreed to acquire architecture and engineering firm Page.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of Page is expected to increase Stantec's US Buildings practice by 35 percent.

"This acquisition will greatly support our strategic market growth in our Buildings business while enabling us to leverage our expanded platform to better serve our North American clients and grow our worldwide market presence," said Gord Johnston, president and chief executive officer of Stantec.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.