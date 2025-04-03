Stantec To Acquire Architecture And Engineering Firm Page

(RTTNews) - Stantec Inc. (STN.TO), a provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting, Thursday said it has agreed to acquire architecture and engineering firm Page.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of Page is expected to increase Stantec's US Buildings practice by 35 percent.

"This acquisition will greatly support our strategic market growth in our Buildings business while enabling us to leverage our expanded platform to better serve our North American clients and grow our worldwide market presence," said Gord Johnston, president and chief executive officer of Stantec.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.