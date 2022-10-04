Stanley Black (SWK), TerraCycle Launch Tools Recycle Program

Stanley Black & Decker SWK has entered into a partnership with a waste management company, TerraCycle, to encourage customers to recycle home appliances and tools containing integral lithium-ion batteries. The program, focusing on waste reduction, is a part of SWK’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) strategy to create a more sustainable world.



The program is already accepting various products under the Stanley Black & Decker brand portfolio, including black+decker, dewalt, craftsman, stanley, porter-cable, irwin, lenox, mac tools and bostitch.



As a part of the partnership, consumers can participate in the Stanley Black & Decker Tool Free Recycling Program by sending Stanley Black & Decker power tools, hand tools and accessories by signing up on the TerraCycle program page. Once signed up, customers can mail in eligible waste using a prepaid shipping label.



Similarly, in the Stanley Black & Decker Home Free Recycling Program, consumers can recycle their home appliances, such as food processors, coffee makers, blenders and toasters. Consumers can ship their appliances to TerraCycle for recycling after downloading the prepaid shipping label.



Within the Lithium Battery Free Recycling Program, consumers can recycle tools and appliances with integral lithium batteries. Consumers will receive a shipping kit to begin collecting, and products not fitting in the kit will not be accepted in the program. Upon being collected, the waste is cleaned, sorted and reduced into a material that can be remolded easily to make new recycled products.



Stanley Black is benefiting from an impressive performance of the Industrial business owing to strong backlogs and healthy demand for aerospace fasteners. Over time, the company has expanded its product offerings, geographical reach, technological expertise and customer base through inorganic initiatives.



Stanley Black has divested several of its businesses to focus on key areas of growth. In July 2022, SWK divested its Security Business to Securitas AB for $3.2 billion cash. The company expects to fund debt reduction with net proceeds from the divestiture. In the same month, it divested its Access Technologies Business to Allegion ALLE, a provider of security products and solutions, for $900 million in cash.



The acquisition has enhanced Allegion’s access, egress and access control solutions offerings. The buyout has broadened its reach to high-growth segments.



The acquisition enables Allegion to provide a comprehensive line of automatic entrance solutions to its commercial and institutional clients. The transaction strengthens its Americas core business and helps accelerate delivery and efficiency through its expanded service center footprint and wider distribution capabilities.



Coming back to Stanley Black, apart from divesting assets, the company focuses on strategically acquiring businesses to drive growth. In December 2021, the company acquired Excel Industries and an 80% stake in MTD Holdings (SWK had already acquired a 20% stake in MTD Holdings in 2019). The transaction boosted channel opportunities, strengthened innovation capabilities and enhanced product offerings for Stanley Black. In second-quarter 2022, acquired assets boosted Stanley Black’s sales by 24% year over year. The Excel and MTD buyouts boosted the Tools & Outdoor segment’s sales by 28%.



Within the broader Industrial Products sector, Zebra Technologies ZBRA has been successively acquiring businesses to strengthen its operations. In June 2022, the company acquired Matrox Imaging, which enables it to combine fixed industrial scanning and machine vision portfolio with the latter’s expertise in the imaging market.



In October 2021, Zebra Technologies acquired antuit.ai, complementing the planning and demand forecasting module for its retail software portfolio. This buyout and the launch of fixed industrial scanning and machine vision portfolio strengthen ZBRA’s position in the consumer products industry.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Allegion PLC (ALLE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.