Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $51.4 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $91.1 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.7 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $3.75 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.4 Mln. vs. $91.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $3.75 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.

