Stanley Black & Decker Appoints Christopher Nelson As CEO

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) said on Monday that it has appointed its Chief Operating Officer Christopher Nelson as Chief Executive Officer with effect from October 1 to succeed Donald Allan, Jr.

Subsequently, effective from the same day, Allan will assume the role of Executive Chair of the Board, while Andrea Ayers, current Chair of the Board, will become Lead Independent Director.

Allan is expected to retire on October 1, 2026, at that time the Board aims to revert to a governance structure of Independent Board Chair.

