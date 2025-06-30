Markets
SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Appoints Christopher Nelson As CEO

June 30, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) said on Monday that it has appointed its Chief Operating Officer Christopher Nelson as Chief Executive Officer with effect from October 1 to succeed Donald Allan, Jr.

Subsequently, effective from the same day, Allan will assume the role of Executive Chair of the Board, while Andrea Ayers, current Chair of the Board, will become Lead Independent Director.  

Allan is expected to retire on October 1, 2026, at that time the Board aims to revert to a governance structure of Independent Board Chair.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.