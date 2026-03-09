Standex Sells Federal Industries For $70 Mln

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corporation (SXI) said on Monday that it has sold its display merchandising business, Federal Industries, to AeriTek Global Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, for around $70 million.

This divestiture will support continued simplification of the portfolio and focus on larger businesses and fast-growth end-market opportunities, the company noted.

Standex intends to use the proceeds from the sale for organic growth opportunities, inorganic initiatives, and debt repayment.

For 2025, Federal Industries reported revenue of approximately $35.7 million.

