Standex International Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corporation (SXI) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with profit rising sharply from last year, driven by higher net sales.

The company posted net income of $67.0 million, up from $21.9 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share rose to $5.56 from $1.81 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $224.6 million from $207.8 million a year earlier.

SXI is currently trading after hours at $273.00 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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