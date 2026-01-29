Standex International Corp Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $20.63 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $1.28 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $25.07 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to $221.32 million from $189.81 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.63 Mln. vs. $1.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $221.32 Mln vs. $189.81 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.