News & Insights

Markets
SXI

Standex Acquires Amran Instrument Transformers And Narayan Powertech - Quick Facts

October 29, 2024 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Standex International (SXI) has acquired, in separate transactions, privately-held US-based Amran Instrument Transformers and India-based Narayan Powertech Pvt. Ltd. in cash and stock deals. These transactions represent a combined enterprise value of approximately $462 million, comprised of 85% cash and 15% in Standex common stock for Amran Instrument Transformers and 90% cash and 10% in Standex common stock for Narayan Powertech Pvt. Ltd.

With manufacturing locations in the United States and India, Amran/Narayan Group is a manufacturer of low voltage and medium voltage instrument transformers. Amran/Narayan Group will be reported as part of Standex's Electronics business segment. The transactions are projected to be immediately accretive to Standex's revenue growth, EBITDA margin, operating margin, earnings per share and free cash flow in the first full year post closing of the transactions, excluding any acquisition and integration related costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SXI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.