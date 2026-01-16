StandardAero To Replace Frontier Communications Parent In S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that StandardAero Inc. (SARO) will replace Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 22.

S&P 500 & S&P 100 constituent Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is acquiring Frontier Communications Parent in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

