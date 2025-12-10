Markets
StandardAero Authorizes $450 Mln Stock Repurchase Program

December 10, 2025 — 08:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - StandardAero, Inc. (SARO), an independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services, on Wednesday said its Board has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $450 million with an immediate effect.

The company may begin repurchases at its discretion.

The company said that the program may be extended, modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.

In the pre-market trading, StandardAero is 1.34% higher at $27.21 on the New York Stock Exchange.

