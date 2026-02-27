Standard Motor Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Dividend Raised

Standard Motor Products SMP posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents and rose from 47 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues rose to $385 million from $343 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $372 million. Gross profit rose to $122 million from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $101 million. Operating income increased to $21.57 million from $3.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Results

Vehicle Control segment revenues rose 3.3% year over year to $193.7 million, driven by favorable order trends, resilient nondiscretionary demand and ongoing customer footprint expansion. The metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $186 million. Operating income of $16.9 million declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $17.2 million but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.7 million.

Temperature Control segment revenues totaled $61.5 million, which rose 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $58 million due to weather-driven demand and its strong brand recognition among professional installers. The metric also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58 million.

The segment registered an operating income of $7.3 million, up from $3.8 million reported in the year-ago period. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.8 million.

Engineered Solutions segment revenues increased 6.3% year over year to $66.1 million and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63 million. Operating income was $3.5 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s $1.9 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 million.

Nissens Automotive segment revenues totaled $64.1 million, up from $35.7 million a year ago. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65 million. The segment registered an operating income of $3.6 million, up from $0.4 million a year ago.

Financial Position

Standard Motor had $72 million in cash as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $44.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Long-term debt totaled $566.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $535.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by the operating activities totaled $57.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. SG&A expenses rose 4.9% to $99.9 million.

The company hiked its quarterly dividend from 31 cents per share to 33 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on March 2, 2026, to stockholders of record as of Feb. 16, 2026.

SMP Provides 2026 Guidance

For 2026, the company now expects sales growth to be in the low-to-mid single-digit range. It now expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of 11-12% of total revenues compared 15.9% in 2025.

Standard Motor Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SMP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Modine Manufacturing MOD and Strattec Security STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.4% and 176.3%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 34 cents and 18 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has improved 19 cents and 89 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 16.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved $1.01 and 48 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

