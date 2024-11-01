Standard Motor Products Expands with Nissens Acquisition

The latest announcement is out from Standard Motor Products ( (SMP) ).

Standard Motor Products, Inc., a prominent automotive parts manufacturer, has completed its $390 million acquisition of Nissens Automotive, a leading European supplier of vehicle cooling and air conditioning products. This strategic move positions SMP as a dominant player in both North American and European markets, promising growth opportunities through enhanced synergies and cross-selling initiatives. The acquisition is expected to bolster SMP’s offerings in key product categories, leveraging Nissens’ strong leadership and cultural alignment.

See more insights into SMP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.