Standard Motor Products Expands with Nissens Acquisition

November 01, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from Standard Motor Products ( (SMP) ).

Standard Motor Products, Inc., a prominent automotive parts manufacturer, has completed its $390 million acquisition of Nissens Automotive, a leading European supplier of vehicle cooling and air conditioning products. This strategic move positions SMP as a dominant player in both North American and European markets, promising growth opportunities through enhanced synergies and cross-selling initiatives. The acquisition is expected to bolster SMP’s offerings in key product categories, leveraging Nissens’ strong leadership and cultural alignment.

