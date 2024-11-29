News & Insights

Standard Life Completes Major Portfolio Sale

November 29, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Standard Life Investments Property Income (GB:API) has released an update.

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has successfully completed the sale of its entire investment property portfolio, excluding its interest in Far Ralia, to GoldenTree Asset Management LP for £351 million. The company plans to return substantial capital to shareholders and eventually delist and liquidate. Proceeds from the sale will be managed in a AAA-rated liquidity fund.

