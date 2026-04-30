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Standard Chartered Q1 Profit Rises

April 30, 2026 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L, STAC.L, 2888.HK) reported first quarter profit attributable to parent company shareholders of $1.9 billion, an increase of 19% from a year ago. Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was $1.66 billion, up 22%. Basic earnings per ordinary share, in cents, was 74.2 compared to 56.6.

Operating income was $5.9 billion, up 9% from a year ago. Adjusted net interest income was up 1% to $2.9 billion. Adjusted non-interest income was up 16% to $3.0 billion. Operating profit before impairment and taxation was $2.76 billion, up 19% in constant currency.

The company said its 2026 guidance remains unchanged.

At last close on LSE, Standard Chartered shares were trading at 1,790.00 pence, up 0.43%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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