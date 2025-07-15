Bitcoin Magazine



Standard Chartered Launches Institutional Bitcoin And Crypto Spot Trading Platform

Standard Chartered has officially launched spot Bitcoin trading for institutional clients through its UK branch, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The move expands the bank’s growing suite of regulated Bitcoin and crypto services, highlighting accelerating institutional demand.

JUST IN: $1.1 trillion Standard Chartered Bank launches #Bitcoin and crypto trading for institutional clients. pic.twitter.com/wuNRi5kIso — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 15, 2025

“As client demand accelerates further, we want to offer clients a route to transact, trade and manage digital asset risk safely and efficiently within regulatory requirements,” said Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered. “Digital assets are a foundational element of the evolution in financial services. They’re integral to enabling new pathways for innovation, greater inclusion and growth across the industry.”

The new trading service is fully integrated with Standard Chartered’s existing platforms, allowing clients to access Bitcoin and crypto markets through familiar FX interfaces. Non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) for Bitcoin and crypto trading are expected to follow soon. Clients will be able to settle trades with their choice of custodian, including Standard Chartered’s own secure digital assets custody service.

Tony Hall, Global Head of Trading and XVA, added: “We are applying our global expertise, infrastructure and risk management frameworks that our clients trust to the digital assets space. With growing interest in regulated digital asset solutions, we are well positioned to meet client needs while capturing the opportunities in this space.”

Operating within a regulated framework and registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), this launch removes key barriers for institutional investors looking to enter the Bitcoin and crypto space through trusted financial infrastructure.

This launch follows a series of moves by Standard Chartered to expand in the digital asset sector. In May, the bank formed a strategic partnership with digital asset broker FalconX to enhance settlement and FX capabilities for institutional clients. The bank’s digital assets research head, Geoffrey Kendrick, also recently apologized in May for underestimating Bitcoin’s growth, revising his Q2 price target from $120,000 to $200,000, citing over $5.3 billion in ETF inflows.

Kendrick has also projected a $500,000 Bitcoin price by 2029, fueled by increasing sovereign exposure via Strategy (MSTR). “When institutions buy Bitcoin, prices tend to rise,” he noted.

With institutional flows accelerating and Bitcoin infrastructure maturing, Standard Chartered’s new trading desk positions the bank as a major player in Bitcoin’s next adoption wave.

