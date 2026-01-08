Markets
LAB

Standard BioTools Reports Preliminary Q4, Full-Year Revenue

January 08, 2026 — 07:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB), a life science tools company, on Thursday announced preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter combined revenue of about $56 million, including approximately $24 million from continuing operations.

For the full year, Standard BioTools expects combined company revenue of about $185 million, with revenue from continuing operations of roughly $85 million.

Standard BioTools said it plans to report its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results later this quarter.

Looking ahead, Michael Egholm, Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools said, "As we look to 2026, the sale of SomaLogic to Illumina remains on track to close in the first half of the year. At close, we expect to have approximately $550 million in cash and a base business on its way to positive adjusted EBITDA a combination that creates real strategic flexibility."

On Wednesday, Standard BioTools shares closed at $1.28, up 0.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.