STANDARD BIOTOOLS Earnings Results: $LAB Reports Quarterly Earnings

STANDARD BIOTOOLS ($LAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.08 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $40,800,000, beating estimates of $40,501,000 by $299,000.
STANDARD BIOTOOLS Insider Trading Activity
STANDARD BIOTOOLS insiders have traded $LAB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS MASTER FUND, L.P. CASDIN purchased 4,820,959 shares for an estimated $5,134,321
STANDARD BIOTOOLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of STANDARD BIOTOOLS stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,626,076 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,845,633
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP added 3,130,190 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,477,832
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. removed 2,954,098 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,169,671
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 2,320,149 shares (-78.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,060,260
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 2,131,345 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,729,853
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,604,884 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,808,547
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 840,951 shares (+136.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,471,664
STANDARD BIOTOOLS Government Contracts
We have seen $625,488 of award payments to $LAB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PM&R HYPERION TISSUE IMAGER AND HELIOS CYTOF SERVICE: $305,452
- FLUIDIGM CORPORATION:1157584 [22-007397]: $113,409
- LAB INSTRUMENTS MAINTENANCE: $70,597
- EO14042 HELIOS PREMIUM SERVICE PLAN, HELIOS S/N D16-0189: $56,206
- NEW ANNUAL SERVICE MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT FOR THE STANDARD BIOTOOLS BIOMARK (S/N - 90446) AND JUNO (S/N -130...: $34,639
