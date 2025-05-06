STANDARD BIOTOOLS Earnings Results: $LAB Reports Quarterly Earnings

STANDARD BIOTOOLS ($LAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.08 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $40,800,000, beating estimates of $40,501,000 by $299,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LAB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

STANDARD BIOTOOLS Insider Trading Activity

STANDARD BIOTOOLS insiders have traded $LAB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MASTER FUND, L.P. CASDIN purchased 4,820,959 shares for an estimated $5,134,321

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

STANDARD BIOTOOLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of STANDARD BIOTOOLS stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

STANDARD BIOTOOLS Government Contracts

We have seen $625,488 of award payments to $LAB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.