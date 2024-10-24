Stamper Oil & Gas Seeks Warrant Extension

Stamper Oil & Gas (TSE:STMP) has released an update.

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. is seeking approval to extend and reprice over 9 million share purchase warrants from $0.07 to $0.05, subject to consent from warrantholders and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. These amended warrants will allow holders to purchase common shares at the new price for a period of 12 months, with certain conditions that could accelerate the expiry date.

