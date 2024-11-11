News & Insights

Stocks

Stallion Gold Corp Finalizes $2.6M Option Agreement

November 11, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stallion Gold Corp (TSE:STUD) has released an update.

Stallion Uranium Corp has entered into a definitive option agreement allowing 1503571 B.C. Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Horse Heaven Gold and Antimony project in Idaho for $2.6 million. This deal enables Stallion to monetize the project while retaining significant equity exposure, focusing its efforts on uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin.

For further insights into TSE:STUD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.