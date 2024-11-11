Stallion Gold Corp Finalizes $2.6M Option Agreement

Stallion Gold Corp (TSE:STUD) has released an update.

Stallion Uranium Corp has entered into a definitive option agreement allowing 1503571 B.C. Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Horse Heaven Gold and Antimony project in Idaho for $2.6 million. This deal enables Stallion to monetize the project while retaining significant equity exposure, focusing its efforts on uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin.

For further insights into TSE:STUD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.