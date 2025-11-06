Markets
Stagwell Stock Surges 31% On Q3 Beat And Palantir Marketing Partnership

November 06, 2025 — 10:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Stagwell Inc. (STGW) rose 31.81% to $6.34, up $1.53, following the release of its third-quarter 2025 financial results and the announcement of a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc.

The company reported revenue of $743 million and adjusted EPS of $0.24, both beating analyst expectations.

Stagwell disclosed that, in collaboration with Palantir, it is developing an AI-driven marketing platform designed to integrate large data sets, improve campaign targeting and unlock "potentially hundreds of millions" in revenue over time.

On the day of the news, STGW saw significantly elevated trading volume as investors reacted to the strong earnings beat and transformational partnership. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $3.90 - $7.20.

