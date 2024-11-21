Stagwell adds Blue Horse, DashDigital to Global Affiliate Network

Stagwell (STGW) announced yesterday that it has added Blue Horse, Malaysia, and DashDigital, South Africa, to its Global Affiliate Network to “further its full-service and specialty digital solutions for clients worldwide.” The company stated: “Through its Global Affiliate Program, Stagwell provides global full-service capabilities ensuring clients receive best-in-class service and solutions tailored to their priority markets. Blue Horse Digital Marketing is a technology-led, highly personal answer to the ever-growing performance marketing needs of Southeast Asia. DashDigital is a specialized design studio that helps brands connect with their audience, using in-depth research, rigorous strategy, well-built technology and responsive design.”
