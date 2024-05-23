News & Insights

StageZero Faces Trading Halt Amid Financial Filing Delay

May 23, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd (TSE:SZLS) has released an update.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., known for its groundbreaking multi-cancer screening test, Aristotle, is currently facing a Cease Trade Order due to its inability to file the 2023 year-end financials on time, primarily because of insufficient funds to pay for its audit. The company has been given a 90-day deadline by the Ontario Securities Commission to rectify the situation and file the necessary documents to avoid permanent trading restrictions. StageZero is actively working to meet the July 3rd deadline and has confirmed that there are no undisclosed material concerns affecting the company.

