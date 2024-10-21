Staffline’s Chairman Reduces Stake Amid Strategic Shift

Staffline (GB:STAF) has released an update.

Staffline Group’s Non-Executive Director, Thomas Spain, has seen a reduction in his associated stake after Henry Spain Investment Services Limited sold over 27,000 shares. This transaction, driven by a client strategy change, lowered their holding to just over 35.8 million shares, representing 25.16% of the company’s issued share capital.

