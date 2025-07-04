Stablecoins: Fad or Future?

Stablecoins have been hot in 2025, and the IPO of USDC operator Circle (NYSE: CRCL) has only increased the market's attention on the trend. But is this a fad or is it the future of money? We answer that question in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 24, 2025. The video was published on July 3, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Should you invest $1,000 in Circle Internet Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Circle Internet Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Circle Internet Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $699,558!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $976,677!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Travis Hoium has positions in Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global, PayPal, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, PayPal, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short June 2025 $77.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.