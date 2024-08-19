News & Insights

Personal Finance

Stable Value Gets Inflows off Volatility

August 19, 2024 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Stable Value Gets Inflows off Volatility

The recent market gyrations and decline prompted some retirement investors to react by shifting their 401(k) investments from large-cap stocks and target-date funds to safer options like stable-value, bond, and money-market funds. 

 

The trading volume was nearly 700% the usual level, marking the highest activity since March 2020, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the market's volatility, most 401(k) participants did not alter their accounts, but those who did generally moved towards more conservative investments to mitigate risk. 

 

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both showed slight gains by the market's close but remained below their mid-July highs. However stable value funds received a bulk of the inflows at just over 60%.

Finsum: While the recent sell off was prompted by international currency fluctuations, expect more volatility this fall and potentially more inflows into stable value.

  • equities
  • stocks
  • stability

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.