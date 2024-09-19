Stabilus Signs Contracts For Promissory Note Loan - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Stabilus has signed the contracts for a promissory note loan with a volume of 250 million euros. The settlement and the disbursement of the funds is scheduled for September 27, 2024. The loan is structured in four tranches with maturities of three and five years, and will be used to replace the bridge facility of 250 million euros, which Stabilus planned to be refinanced in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Stefan Bauerreis, CFO of Stabilus, said: "With this step, Stabilus will be fully financed for the next three years. We expect to continuously reduce our net debt in the coming quarters and thus also reduce the net leverage ratio."

