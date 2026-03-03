STAAR Surgical Q4 Loss Narrows

Markets
(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $18.3 million or $0.37 per share, down from a net loss of $34.2 million or $0.69 per share for the prior year quarter.

The year over year improvement in net loss was primarily attributable to higher gross profit and lower operating expenses before merger and restructuring expenses and foreign exchange gains, partially offset by merger and restructuring expenses.

Net sales were $57.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up by 18.1% from $49.0 million in the prior year quarter. The year over year increase in net sales primarily reflected sales growth in China.

