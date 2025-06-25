Markets
STAAR Surgical Names Deborah Andrews CFO

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), on Wednesday announced that Deborah Andrews has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective June 25, 2025.

Andrews has served as Interim CFO since March 2025, and she previously served as STAAR's CFO from 2007-2013 and 2017-2020.

"Deborah has blended seamlessly with the leadership team, and we quickly realized that her deep knowledge of STAAR and her skills, abilities, and approach made her the perfect choice to be STAAR's next CFO," said the Company's CEO and Board member, Stephen Farrell.

Separately, STAAR announced the formation of a new committee of its Board of Directors, the Capital Stewardship Committee, which will be chaired by Board member Lilian Y. Zhou. The Board determined to establish this new committee to help guide the Company's financial strategies, including the responsible allocation, management and oversight of capital.

