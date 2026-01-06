Staar Surgical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for STAA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.29, changing hands as low as $19.84 per share. Staar Surgical Co. shares are currently trading off about 12.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.50 per share, with $30.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.03.

