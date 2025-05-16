Markets
STAA

Staar Surgical Announces $30 Mln Share Repurchase Program

May 16, 2025 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Staar Surgical Co. (STAA), a manufacturer of ophthalmic surgical products, on Friday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program for $30 million of its outstanding common stock.

The share repurchase program is set to run for the next six months.

The company plans to fund the repurchase program using existing cash and cash generated from operations.

In the pre-market trading, STAAR Surgical is 1.37% higher at $18.54 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.