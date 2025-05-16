Staar Surgical Announces $30 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Staar Surgical Co. (STAA), a manufacturer of ophthalmic surgical products, on Friday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program for $30 million of its outstanding common stock.

The share repurchase program is set to run for the next six months.

The company plans to fund the repurchase program using existing cash and cash generated from operations.

In the pre-market trading, STAAR Surgical is 1.37% higher at $18.54 on the Nasdaq.

