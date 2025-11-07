Markets
STAA

STAAR Opens 30-Day Window To Seek Higher Bids Than Alcon Deal

November 07, 2025 — 11:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) on Friday announced that it has amended its merger agreement with Alcon (ALC) to launch a 30-day go-shop period through December 6, allowing the company to actively intake alternative takeover proposals.

The updated terms make the process more transparent for prospective buyers by removing Alcon's matching rights, restricting the disclosure of rival bids, and doing away with any termination fees in the event that STAAR accepts a better offer.

According to CEO Stephen Farrell, the move invites updated valuations based on STAAR's most recent results in an effort to maximize stockholder value.

The Alcon merger shareholder vote has been rescheduled for December 19.

STAA is currently trading at $25.60 down $1.03 or 3.87 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.