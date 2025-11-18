ST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.54, changing hands as low as $28.16 per share. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ST's low point in its 52 week range is $17.32 per share, with $34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.55.

