St Barbara’s Strategic Fundraising and Expansion Plans

St Barbara Limited has successfully completed the first tranche of its placement, raising approximately A$33 million, and is set to launch a share purchase plan on November 15, 2024. The funds will support the Simberi Sulphide Expansion Project, aiming to expedite production and enhance infrastructure. This move indicates St Barbara’s strategic growth and potential future returns for investors.

