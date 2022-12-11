St Barbara To Acquire Genesis Minerals

(RTTNews) - Genesis Minerals Limited (GMD.AX) and St Barbara Limited (SBM.AX) have agreed to a merger under which St Barbara will acquire 100% of the shares in Genesis via a Scheme of Arrangement and will be re-named Hoover House Limited.

Genesis shareholders will receive 2.0338 new fully paid ordinary shares in St Barbara for each Genesis share held at the Scheme record date, representing a nil premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price.

St Barbara to undertake demerger of Atlantic, Simberi and other assets (including St Barbara's shares in various ASX-listed entities) to St Barbara shareholders in conjunction with the Scheme, to be held in a company to be known as Phoenician Metals Limited (Phoenician or Phoenician Metals), which intends to apply to list on the ASX.

Genesis will raise A$275 million to fund the merged entity and facilitate the transaction, conditional on the Scheme and Demerger becoming effective.

The Scheme is unanimously recommended by the Genesis Board subject to no superior proposal emerging and the Scheme Independent Expert concluding that it is in the best interests of Genesis shareholders.

The St Barbara Board intends to unanimously recommend the Demerger.

